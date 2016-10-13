After a crushing loss, the Long Beach State women’s soccer team heads to Hawai’i





The women’s soccer team will look to rebound from a devastating loss in the Big West when they travel across the Pacific Ocean to face Big West opponent Hawai’i.

The 49ers (6-6-2, 2-1-1) visit Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium take on the Rainbow Wahine (9-3-1, 2-2-0) Friday at 10 p.m.

LBSU is coming off a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Cal State Fullerton Sunday, after a shot by the Titans was deflected by 49ers’ senior goalkeeper Ashton McKeown for an own goal. The loss snapped LBSU’s 3-game unbeaten streak to start Big West Conference play.

Hawai’i is coming off a 2-0 win against UC Davis Sunday for its second consecutive Big West victory. The Rainbow Wahine are tough at home, as they are on a current 7-game win streak.

Last season, LBSU defeated Hawai’i 3-2 at George Allen Field with junior Ashley Gonzales scoring a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the 89th minute.

Both teams will look to snatch three points from each other in the Big West standings, where only the top four teams will make it to the conference tournament. LBSU is only one point ahead of Hawai’i for third place.

Hawai’i’s senior forward Addie Steiner leads the Rainbow Wahine with eight assists while sophomore midfielder Raisa Strom-Okimoto leads the team in goals with eight. Steiner and Okimoto account for more than half of the team’s total goals and assists this season.

Steiner was awarded Big West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after netting a pair of game-winning goals last week.

For LBSU, the team has thrived on spreading the ball around, resulting in seven different players scoring two or more goals this season while Hawai’i has four.

LBSU senior midfielder Mimi Rangel leads the team in assists with four and Gonzales leads the team in goals with seven.

The 49ers continue their road trip when they travel to UC Davis on Oct. 21 and at UC Riverside on Oct. 27. LBSU will have its final regular season game Oct. 30 when UC Santa Barbara comes to George Allen Field.