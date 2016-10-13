Long Beach State women’s volleyball team look to remain unbeaten in Big West

After a thrilling 5-set win against No. 12 Hawai’i at the Walter Pyramid Oct. 8, the Long Beach State women’s volleyball team hosts Cal State Northridge Saturday at 7 p.m.

The win ended Hawai’i’s 2016 regular season 7-game winning streak and its 26-game winning streak in Big West play.

After going 2-0 with wins over Hawai’i and UC Riverside Oct. 6, junior middle blocker Ashley Murray and freshman libero Hailey Harward earned Big West honors.

Murray was named the Big West Player of the Week, while Harward was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Week.

CSUN (6-11, 2-3) heads to Walter Pyramid on a 3-game losing streak after losses to Hawai’i Oct. 6, Cal Poly Oct. 1 and UC Santa Barbara Sept. 30.

Last season, the 49ers swept the Matadors in both meetings on Oct. 17 and Nov. 13.

The 49ers will rely on senior outside hitter Nele Barber and Murray to provide leadership as the team continues their quest for the Big West title.

LBSU will be without redshirt sophomore Anete Brinke, who is out with an undisclosed injury she suffered against Hawai’i.

After their match against CSUN, the 49ers will head to UC Santa Barbara Oct. 21.