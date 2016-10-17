Ford, Mandel pace 49ers at Highlander Invitational

On Saturday, LBSU seniors Cameron Ford and Pauline Mandel once again led the men’s and women’s cross country teams at the Highlander Invitational at UC Riverside’s Agricultural Operations Course.

Mandel finished 20th in the 59-runner field with a time of 18:18.14 to pace the women’s team in the 5k competition. The women’s team finished last in the 7-team race.

Following Mandel, senior Ashley Carrera finished in 26th with a time of 18:31.25. She was followed by freshmen Julie Vargas (19:29.80) and Christie Nesbit (19:31.28) who took 49th and 50th respectively.

Rounding out the women’s team, sophomore Charlotte Utash finished in 58th (22:17.51) and senior Jodi Lambert (24:11.47) finished in 59th place.

San Diego State took the women’s overall title with 46 points on the day.

On the men’s side, Ford finished in 10th place with a time of 18:19.36. He was followed by senior Emilio Nunez (18:26.87) who took 14th.

Junior George Martinez (18:34.46) followed in 18th place while freshman Patrick Burciago (19:42.38), junior Jacob Orozco (19:54.63) and junior Kaden Latham (20:01.68) finished in 45th to round out the men’s side.

In the 6k event, LBSU took fourth place in the 5-team competition.

The 49ers will be back in action Friday when they compete in the Titan Invitational at Cal State Fullerton.