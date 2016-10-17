1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Long Beach State men’s golf team prepares for second tournament

The 49ers travel to Simi Valley for 21st annual Cullum Invitational hosted by Cal State Northridge.

Matthew Simon, Sports Editor
October 17, 2016

After its 14th place finish at the Nick Watney Invitational Oct. 4, the Long Beach State men’s golf team started play for the 21st Annual Bill Cullum Invitational Monday.

The 49ers will compete in the two-day 54-hole competition Monday and will conclude Tuesday when they finish the final 18 holes of play.

The 49ers’ starting five will be Hunter Reed, Andres Gonzalez, Joe Fryer, Patrick Pockels and Agostino Milazzo.

Both days, the field of 15 teams will begin play at 7:45 a.m.
For live updates of the competition, you can follow along at golfstat.com.

