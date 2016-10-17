Long Beach State men’s water polo team wins third straight; down Pepperdine 7-4

Long Beach State moves to 11-5 with win over Waves.

Bobby Yagake Long Beach State’s Chandler Kaltenbach (10) gets ready take a shot on goal against Pepperdine Oct. 14.





In front of its home crowd, the Long Beach State men’s water polo beat Pepperdine 7-4 on Friday at Lindgren Aquatics Center

The No. 6 49ers used a relentless defense while getting goals when they needed it.

After the first period, the 49ers took a 2-1 lead and never trailed after that. At halftime, LBSU led Pepperdine 4-2.

The Waves outscored the 49ers 2-1 in the third period, but the 49ers pitched a shutout on their way to outscoring Pepperdine 2-0 in the final period.

Sophomore goalie Thomas Freeman was solid for LBSU, causing problems for the Waves’ offense on his way to eight saves.

LBSU will try to extend its current 3-game win streak when they travel to take on UC Santa Barbara Thursday at 6 p.m.