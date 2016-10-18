Long Beach State men’s golf finishes third at Bill Cullum invitational

Sophomore Hunter Reed leads 49ers after finishing tied for 11th place.





After finishing day one of the Bill Cullum Invitational in fourth place, the Long Beach State men’s golf team posted a final round total of 277 to take third place after the final round Tuesday at Wood Ranch Country Club.

Sophomore Hunter Reed led the 49ers as he shot a 67 to finish the tournament tied for 11th. Over the course of the two-day invitational, Reed posted a 5-under score of 211.

The sophomore’s final round was highlighted by four birdies and 11 pars.

Sophomore Andres Gonzales, who was leading LBSU after the first round, shot a 74 to finish tied for 17th place with a 2-under 214.

Senior Agostino Milazzo was the third 49er to finish the tournament under par with a -1 score.

Rounding out LBSU’s team were sophomore Patrick Pockels (+2) and redshirt sophomore Joe Fryer (+6), both of whom shot a 70 in the final round.

UC Santa Barbara took the team title finishing 31-under par which was 16 shots ahead of UC Irvine.

LBSU will be back in action Oct. 27 when it competes in the 3-day Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational at the Stockton Golf & Country Club.