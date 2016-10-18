1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Season-ticket holders get first peek at Long Beach State men’s basketball team

The 49ers host intrasquad scrimmage for season-ticket holders.

Benjamin Hammerton

Matthew Simon, Sports Editor
October 18, 2016

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Looking to give season-ticket holders a glimpse of the 2016-2017 Long Beach State men’s basketball team, the 49ers will host an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Walter Pyramid.

Admission will only be granted to season-ticket holders, but fans who need to renew their season tickets will have the opportunity to do so at the game.

The 49ers are led by junior All-Big West point guard Justin Bibbins, who is expected to be crucial to the team’s success. Along with Bibbins, 11 other returners join him as the team looks to win the Big West title.

Along with the returners, those in attendance will get an early glimpse of freshmen guards Loren Jackson and Jordan Griffin, along with forward Javonntie Jackson.
LBSU will open the season Nov. 5 when Caltech comes to the Walter Pyramid for the 49ers’ homecoming game, starting at 4 p.m.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.
Season-ticket holders get first peek at Long Beach State men’s basketball team