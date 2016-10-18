Season-ticket holders get first peek at Long Beach State men’s basketball team

The 49ers host intrasquad scrimmage for season-ticket holders.

Benjamin Hammerton





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Looking to give season-ticket holders a glimpse of the 2016-2017 Long Beach State men’s basketball team, the 49ers will host an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Walter Pyramid.

Admission will only be granted to season-ticket holders, but fans who need to renew their season tickets will have the opportunity to do so at the game.

The 49ers are led by junior All-Big West point guard Justin Bibbins, who is expected to be crucial to the team’s success. Along with Bibbins, 11 other returners join him as the team looks to win the Big West title.

Along with the returners, those in attendance will get an early glimpse of freshmen guards Loren Jackson and Jordan Griffin, along with forward Javonntie Jackson.

LBSU will open the season Nov. 5 when Caltech comes to the Walter Pyramid for the 49ers’ homecoming game, starting at 4 p.m.