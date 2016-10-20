Halfway through road trip, Long Beach State women’s soccer team takes on UC Davis

Coming off a tie against Hawai’i the Long Beach State women’s soccer team looks to bounce back.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Coming off a double overtime 0-0 tie to Hawai’i Friday, the Long Beach State women’s soccer team will head to UC Davis to take on the Aggies Friday at 3 p.m..

In their last meeting, the 49ers (6-6-3, 2-1-2) came away with a 2-0 win at George Allen Field in the final game of the 2016 regular season.

A win will be big for LBSU, as they currently sit in third place in the Big West, but UC Davis (10-5-1, 2-2-1) is right behind them in a 4-team tie for fourth with seven points.

The 49ers look to junior forward Ashley Gonzales and senior midfielder Mimi Rangel to get the offense going. Senior goalkeeper Ashton McKeown will be looked to get the defense in position as Big West play winds down.

LBSU will travel to UC Riverside Oct. 27 before finishing off regular season play against UC Santa Barbara Oct. 30.