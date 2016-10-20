Long Beach State women’s volleyball team start two-game road trip

49ers take on UC Santa Barbara Friday and Cal Poly Saturday.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

After playing two games in the last two weeks, the Long Beach State women’s volleyball team will have back-to-back contests against UC Santa Barbara Friday and Cal Poly Saturday.

With almost a week’s break, the 49ers (13-7, 7-0) are coming off a quality sweep against Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

On Friday, LBSU takes on UC Santa Barbara (12-8, 3-4) for the second time since Oct. 1, when the 49ers beat the Gauchos 28-26, 25-22 and 25-18.

The 49ers will look to contain the Gauchos’ freshman outside hitter Chanel Hoffman, who paced UCSB in their first match with 19 kills and 11 digs.

After their game against UCSB, LBSU will travel to Cal Poly on Saturday. In their first match on Sept. 31, it was another win as the 49ers beat the Mustangs 25-19, 25-22 and 25-15.

During the 49ers’ impressive victory, LBSU’s defense had 14 blocks throughout the match. LBSU also contained Cal Poly to a 106 hitting percentage in the match.

After their road trip, the 49ers will be back at Walter Pyramid for a 3-game homestand before the team heads to Hawai’i Nov. 4 for a game that is shaping up to have Big West title implications as both teams sit at the top of the conference.