Long Beach State’s Ashton McKeown is a keeper

McKeown reflects on her soccer career at LBSU.





Although Ashton Mckeown is making her mark as one of the top goalkeepers in Long Beach State’s history, she always mentions her team’s effort first.

While McKeown has had a successful career, she says the only reason that she’s successful is because her team works as hard as she does. Her goal isn’t just to be keeping teams scoreless, but to be a good team leader and giving her all for them.

“I have to remember this that isn’t just the reason why I’m here, I’m not here for myself, to break records, to experience life with my team [as well as] help my team be as successful as possible. As a goal keeper my success inherently means their success, if I have an X amount of shut outs that means our team wasn’t losing—which is great. My rewards are a huge reflection of how my team is doing,” she said.

McKeown started playing soccer at the age of five. She went from dribbling a soccer ball on an indoor grass field with her younger brother and father as coaches to an AYSO soccer team and then, at the age of 13, trying out to be the goalkeeper for the So Cal Blues club team.

As she was playing for AYSO, her coach constantly rotated everyone into different positions — but when McKeown was in goal, she felt the most comfortable.

“Every time I went in I always had a knack for it — it just came super easy for me,” McKeown said. “It’s just the kind of person I am, I’m not afraid to get rough and tumble — so they just kind of stuck me with it and I ended up loving it and I still do.”

During her senior year at Calvary Chapel High School in Santa Ana, McKeown had many suitors when the soccer recruiting process began.

LBSU head Coach Mauricio Ingrassia said that knew he had to be patient with McKeown during the recruiting process and hoped she would choose LBSU.

While McKeown said while she had offers from major colleges such as UCLA, she ultimately chose LBSU after experiencing the team atmosphere.

Going into her final season with LBSU, McKeown has been recognized multiple times for her achievements. She’s won All-Big West Second Team, NSCAA All-West Region First Team, Big West Goalkeepers of the Year and All-Big West first time.

Throughout her soccer career, McKeown has had minor knee injuries and two shoulder surgeries.

She also had a slight “hiccup” with her shoulder this year, which caused her to miss three games, but after some time off she was back and ready to play.

Even though the senior loves playing soccer, she also has interests off the field. She said that school comes before playing and that she must make sure she balances soccer with her education, as her position on the team comes with a scholarship.

“School is more important, my life needs balance —I [am] thankful for this, to play soccer and get a free education,” McKeown said.

Outside of campus, McKeown loves to surf, draw and visit local coffee shops. As a communications major with a minor in marketing, she’s still deciding what to do after she graduates in the spring.

“It’s still up in the air — I know when I’m done playing soccer, I want to get into marketing for a surfing company — putting my creativity [to] work. Eventually [I want] to become a mom, it’s one of the most important jobs in the world,” she said.

Even when off the field, McKeown still does a lot for the athletic department for Long Beach State. McKeown is a member of Student Athlete Advisory and a Big West Conference representative.

As she looks back at her career and all the obstacles she’s faced, she knows those experiences will take her far in the future.

“[What I’ll remember the most about my career as a 49er is that] the value of hard work and dedication are the keys to being successful and putting your heart into something and just going all in for it. If you believe you make a difference, you can make a difference,” McKeown said.