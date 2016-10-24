Long Beach State women’s volleyball team moves to 9-0 in Big West

The Long Beach State women’s volleyball team goes 2-0 on road trip.

Bobby Yagake Senior outside hitter Nele Barber spikes a ball past Hawai'i defender.





It wasn’t easy, but the Long Beach State women’s volleyball team remained unbeaten in Big West play after wins against UC Santa Barbara Friday and Cal Poly Saturday.

On Saturday, the 49ers faced their toughest test as they dropped the first two sets to the Gauchos (13-9, 4-5). LBSU battled back to tie the match at 2-2 after 25-15, 25-21 wins in the second and third set.

In the match’s final set, the 49ers beat the Gauchos 15-13 to win and complete the comeback. The win marked the first time LBSU has won after trailing 2-0 to start a match.

The 49ers are now 6-1 in matches that go to five sets and 1-6 after falling behind 2-0.

Senior outside hitter Nele Barber had a season-high 22 kills and 11 digs for her second double-double this season against UCSB.

LBSU completed its 2-game road trip with a 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22 win against Cal Poly Saturday.

In the match, Barber led the team with 20 kills while freshman middle blocker YiZhi Xue posted a career-high 13 kills.

Sophomore outside hitter Megan Kruidhof was also impressive after completing her second consecutive double-double with 11 kills and a career-best 16 digs.

LBSU is now halfway through conference play and has two 3-game homestands and one 3-game road trip in between.

The 49ers will host UC Irvine Friday, UC Davis Saturday and Cal State Fullerton Tuesday.