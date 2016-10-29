LBSU win streak ends in controversy

A five-set thriller ends under protest as the LBSU women’s volleyball team loses 3-2 to UCI.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

The nine-game win streak by Long Beach State women’s volleyball team was snapped by UC Irvine in a five-set thriller that ended in controversy at the Walter Pyramid Friday night.

After comfortably taking set one 25-19, the 49ers were met with a challenge in set two as the Anteaters fired off with strong hits and vigorous defense. Backed up by a loud, cheerful audience, both teams played tug-o-war with the set lead, but a combined 16 kills by the 49ers gave them the set, 29-27.

The 49ers then found themselves playing catch-up in sets three and four as the Anteaters took both sets 25-20 and 25-17, respectively.

After arguing numerous calls, the 49ers received a red card in addition to two previous yellow cards. This gave the Anteaters the final point of the final set, 15-12, and ended LBSU’s nine-game win streak.

UCI cheerfully ran onto the court as the 49ers quickly walked back to the locker room. The game has been filed under protest and the 49ers now wait to hear from the National Collegiate Athletic Association for an official ruling on the game.

LBSU will now host UC Davis (11-10, 4-4) tonight in another Big West matchup.