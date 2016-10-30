Long Beach State women’s soccer team beats UC Santa Barbara; advances to Big West Tourney

For the Long Beach State women’s soccer team, its Big West Tournament berth hopes came down to the final game, but the 49ers punched their ticket with a 1-0 win over UC Santa Barbara Sunday at George Allen Field.

It took extra effort in the second half by junior forward Tori Bolden to get a penalty kick for the 49ers, which set up junior forward Ashley Gonzales with a chance to score and take the lead.

“I just got the ball and just wanted to get around her [defender], break it to the end line and she did and we got the penalty kick.” said Bolden.

Gonzales delivered on the penalty get as the 49ers (8-6-4, 4-1-3) defeated the Gauchos (11-6-2, 2-5-1) on Senior Day.

LBSU honored five seniors during the event: goalkeeper Cynthia Diaz, goalkeeper Ashton McKeown, defender Mimi Akaogi, midfielder Celeste Dominguez and midfielder Mimi Rangel.

“It’s very bittersweet for sure, but I’m glad it’s not over,” Rangel said. “We all went into this game that we couldn’t lose and that was the mentality – that we couldn’t lose because we are hosting the tournament at our home and there’s no way we are going to miss out on that.”

The first half was dominated by the 49ers as they had six shots compared to the Gauchos’ two. LBSU didn’t capitalize on set pieces, as it had chances in corner kicks and free kicks but couldn’t connect.

The UCSB defensive line held the 49ers’ forwards in check as LBSU was forced into a total of six offsides calls.

Coming off of four consecutive away games, the nerves of 49ers were gone in the second half as both teams pressured each other.

In the 65th minute, Bolden pressured the Gauchos’ defender, leading to a foul inside the box that set up a penalty kick.

Gonzales put it away in the bottom left corner of the net in the 66th minute.

After the goal, LBSU dominated the rest of the game and finished with a total of 13 shots to UCSB’s five.

“I think we played very well, we stuck to the game plan and we stayed very composed,” Dominguez said. “It worked to our advantage, we had complete control of the whole game and we knew we were going to win this game.”

The 49ers’ defense only allowed one corner kick throughout the game.

LBSU head coach Mauricio Ingrassia enjoyed the way the game was played between both teams with pressuring the ball and thought it was entertaining for the crowd.

“It’s at home and I think today was a big test for us,” Ingrassia said. “If you lose today and UC Davis wins you are out. Playing an elimination game like this it’s only a positive when you come out on top.”

Other teams that will also be in the Big West tournament are UC Irvine, CSUN and CSUF.

LBSU will look to carry its momentum into the Big West Tournament as host when it plays CSUN Thursday in the Big West Tournament semifinals at 5 p.m. at George Allen Field.