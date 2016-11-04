



Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

The Long Beach State women’s soccer team (9-6-4) dominated Cal State Northridge (11-5-5) during the team’s 1-0 win Thursday.

As host of the Big West Tournament the women’s soccer team took advantage of the home field advantage with the crowd on their side.

CSUN also brought a fan base as well including the school’s band.

When the whistle blowed both teams were pressuring the ball hopefully for one to make a mistake.

But a ball in the air that was brought down my junior Jessica Vincent who laid it out to junior Ashley Gonzales to turn around and shot was the only score in the game in the 12th minute.

Gonzales timed her kick perfectly as the ball was a bit in the air and launched it between two defenders and passed the Matadors junior goalkeeper Jovani McCaskill on the left side of the goal.

“Moving it around like coach said before the game, that’s what we did,” Gonzales said. “Jessica [Vincent] found me to the touch and I scored.”

Having the lead at the half didn’t stop the 49ers offense from attacking CSUN’s back four, as LBSU pressured earning nine of their 12 corner kicks in the second half.

“I think it shows territorial dominance and also how well we were able to keep the ball,” LBSU head coach Ingrassia said. “If a team doesn’t have it they can’t penetrate. Or back row has really stepped up. We’d like to cash in on some of those.”

LBSU earned opportunities in corner kicks coming up with a total of 18 shots in the game, only allowing CSUN to six.

McCaskill came up with two incredible leaping saves off two corner kicks, and finished the game with 12 saves in the game.

“JoJo is fantastic. The last couple of games she’s been stellar,” Matadors head coach Keith West said. “Our team in front of her has done a pretty good job. They made her life really easy early on in the season and the last couple games she really stepped up and showed that she was the goalkeeper of the year.”

LBSU’s senior goal keeper Ashton McKeown only had to make three saves in the game.

“They came in ready to play and ready to step up,” McKeown said. “Our two center back are both freshmen but they play with so much maturity. The confidence I have in them is so high.”

The 49er defense will try to have another stellar performance Sunday at 1 p.m. for the Big West Final against UC Irvine.