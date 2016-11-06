How the West was won

Long Beach State women's soccer team earns automatic bid with dominating 3-0 win over UC Irvine Sunday at George Allen Field.

Benjamin Hammerton University of California Irvine at California State University Long Beach Big West Championship womens soccer game at George Allen Field in Long Beach, CA. CSULB came away champions in a 3-0 shutout. Shot for The Daily 49er.





The Long Beach State women’s soccer team dominated UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament Final Sunday, scoring three goals in the first 25 minutes on its way to a 3-0 win at George Allen Field.

The Big West Tournament title was LBSU’s first since 2011.

LBSU’s (10-6-4) three-goal shutout tied the largest margin of victory in the Big West Final history.

The Anteaters (13-7-2), coming off a late game penalty kick semifinal against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, seemed quite exhausted early into the game, making a few mistakes.

“Congratulations to Long Beach State, it was a big victory for them, we’re disappointed but they played very well in the opening stages of the game,” Anteaters head coach Scott Juniper said. “It’s a ferociously competitive conference and everyone deserves recognition.”

Freshmen defenders Chloe Froment and Kaitlin Fregulia connected off a corner kick that caught the Anteaters off guard.

Froment took a far post corner kick and found an open Fregulia, who scored her third goal of the season.

Fregulia was recruited as a forward, but has spent a majority of the season as a center back. It’s a decision LBSU coach Mauricio Ingrassia credits with helping the team.

“The biggest change was Kaitlin Freguila going to center back,” Ingrassia said. “That’s a player that came in to play forward for us and she’s never played a minute of center back until she was thrown in the starting lineup against UCLA, where she had a tremendous game, and never came out.”

Fregulia made the adjustment effortlessly and was named to the Big West All-Freshman team this season along with Froment.

Continuing to put pressure on UCI, the 49ers scored again when senior defender Mimi Akaogi passed to senior midfielder Mimi Rangel, who connected with streaking junior forward Jessica Vincent. Vincent scored to put the 49ers up 2-0.

Less two minutes later, junior forward Ashley Gonzales was pushed inside the box by a UCI defender and earned a penalty kick.

Gonzales stepped right up to the penalty kick opportunity and finished it in the bottom right corner, putting the 49ers up 3-0 in the first half.

“We’ve worked hard all week for [the win],” Gonzales said. “We talked about it and talked about it, but to execute it was amazing. To see us putting away our set pieces, it was just amazing.”

Going up 3-0 at the half, the 49ers controlled the pace of the game.

LBSU’s defense limited the Anteaters’ offense to only four shots on goal the whole game.

Rangel was awarded the Big West Tournament MVP.

“It’s a huge honor for me, but I live for the moments with my team,” Rangel said. “Everything I’ve been through, I cherish the memories. It’s all about the team – I’m all about the team. I would not be here without them or Mauricio as well. I’m beyond blessed.”

The 49ers will now watch to see who they face in the NCAA tournament today at 1:30 p.m.

“We’re going to the dance,” Rangel said.