Long Beach State men’s basketball team chucks Caltech 115-58

The Walter Pyramid was the place to be Saturday as the Long Beach State men’s basketball team hosted Caltech for its homecoming in front of a sellout crowd.

The 49ers treated 4,606 fans in attendance to a dominating 115-58 exhibition win.

“Homecoming is always special here,” LBSU head coach Dan Monson said. “It’s become a great tradition. What a great beginning for our players to look forward to every year, and to see the student section and the place filled. I think the building is going to have a lot of electric moments this year.”

Prior to the game, Caltech led the series 3-2 — although the teams haven’t played each other since 1955.

Freshman Javonntie Jackson scored the first points for the 49es after he cut through the middle of the paint and dunked the ball with authority in front of the student section, which went wild with approval.

Juniors Justin Bibbins and Gabe Levin dominated the first half of the game. Levin scored 13 points and six rebounds and Bibbins created opportunities for his teammates as he dished out five assists.

With a 59-29 lead at the half, Monson started to have more confidence in his second unit.

In the first minute of the second half, all the starters were subbed out when Monson put in the second unit after the starters allowed an offensive rebound.

Sophomore Noah Blackwell took three shots in the first game for eight points.

“I have to step up,” Blackwell said about this season. “I know my role. I’ve talked to the coaches and that’s what they expect from me.”

In the second half, he found rhythm as he knocked down four 3-pointers, finishing the game with 16 points off the bench.

Beavers were held to 21 out of 58, shooting from the field to go along with only 24 rebounds.

Monson wants his defense to hold the opponents under 60 points this season.

“They [the team] was excited to do that,” Monson said. “Hopefully it’s something they are motivated to do every game. As I tell them I know it’s in their mind but it has to get in their heart.”

The team finished with 12 steals, and the transition defense of the 49ers held the Beavers to zero fast break points.

Levin finished the game with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Bibbins was held to only nine points but finished the game with seven assists.

Freshmen off the bench Loren Jackson and Jordan Griffin helped the 49ers offense flow in the second half. Jackson had a game high 10 assists in 22 minutes, while Griffin went three-for-3 beyond the arc with nine points.

“They played great,” Levin said about the freshmen. “Christian [Loren] got into the lane whenever he wanted, Jordan [is a] a sniper out there, and JJ [Javonntie Jackson] played with so much energy and that’s what we need.”

LBSU will look to start its regular season as they host Cal State Los Angeles Friday at 7 p.m.