Long Beach State will face Santa Clara in first round of NCAA Tournament

Long Beach State women's soccer team faces familiar foe in first round of NCAA Tournament.





The anxiety of finding out who it would face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament quickly subsided a couple of minutes into Monday’s NCAA Selection Show, as the Long Beach State women’s soccer team found out they will travel to Santa Clara.

“It’s a good thing for us – we are very familiar after playing there last year,” head coach Mauricio Ingrassia said. “There isn’t going to be an issue with any unknowns.”

The 49ers (10-6-5) make their sixth trip to the NCAA tournament in the program’s history and have played the Broncos (9-6-4) in three out of the last five appearances.

This marks the second straight season that both teams meet in the first round, last year the Broncos defeated the 49ers 1-0 at Stevens Stadium. The Broncos also beat LBSU in the first round in 2011 and 2013.

Along with having their season end at the hands of Santa Clara, the 49ers are also winless against the Broncos in regular season play and are making the their 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

History between LBSU and Santa Clara goes extends past the recent rivalry, as Ingrassia has known Santa Clara assistant coach Curtis McAlister since they were soccer teammates at San Diego State University from 1989 to 1991.

“I have a lot of respect for the entire staff,” Ingrassia said. “We are good friends and I’m looking forward to duk[ing] it out with them.”

Other teams that are in LBSU’s bracket are No.1 overall seed Stanford, as well as Minnesota and Pepperdine.

With five seniors on the roster, Ingrassia feels that his players have developed and grown over the tough schedule and opponents played thus far.

“They understand that they have gone through many games,” Ingrassia said. “They have matured as people, they understand the responsibilities.”

Ingrassia praised the seniors for stepping up for this season shaping the way the team plays.

LBSU junior forward Ashley Gonzales and Santa Clara senior midfielder Jordan Jesolva will look to help their teams get on the board and start off the tournament on the right foot.