Long Beach State’s Andres Gonzalez finishes tied for 10th in Oahu





Sophomore Andres Gonzalez was the latest Long Beach State golfer to lead the 49ers at a tournament, finishing tied for 10th at the the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic in Oahu on Sunday.

Gonzalez, who shot a 66 in the final round, jumped eight spots after starting the round tied for 18th on Saturday and a total of 10 spots since the first round.

While Gonzalez was making his move to 10th place, the LBSU team improved its second round score by 31 shots to finish with a 310, compared to Friday’s 341 score.

Overall, the 49ers finished the 24-team tournament in 16th place.

After Gonzalez took 10th place, freshman Patrick Pockels tied for 78th place after scoring 8-over par with a total score of 221.

Third for LBSU was sophomore Joe Fryer, who shot a 76 in the final round, tied for 88th place with a 10-over par score of 223.

Senior Agostino Milazzo rounded out the LBSU competitors with a 78 in the final round to end his tournament play tied for 119th overall.

No. 24 Clemson took the team title with an impressive 26-under par to beat No. 15 Georgia by a mere one stroke and two strokes over No. 13 Louisiana State University in third.

Doc Redman of Clemson took the individual medal after 15-under score of 198.

The 49ers will be back on the green Feb. 20 when they compete in the Folino Invitational at Industry Hills Golf Club, hosted by Cal State Fullerton.