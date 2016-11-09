Long Beach State men’s water polo team finishes out regular season





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

With two games left in the 2016 regular season, the Long Beach State men’s water polo team will finish at home with games against Loyola Marymount today and UC Irvine Friday.

Today at Lindgren Aquatics Center the 49ers (12-8, 2-2) take on the Lions (11-14, 4-2) who are coming off a 14-13 win against Santa Clara Saturday.

LMU is led by senior attacker Jon Beck, has scored 26 goals this season. Along with Beck is freshman attacker Alex Athimaritis, is second for LMU scoring 21 goals.

Junior goalie Dominick Beaudine is a 6-9 record with a total of 116 saves.

The 49ers are coming off a 13-7 win against San Jose State Nov. 4 that ended LBSU’s 3-game losing streak.

After their match against the Lions, LBSU will face UC Irvine in its final regular season game before the start of the Golden Coast Conference Tournament on Nov. 18.

Anteaters’ sophomore attacker Jack Trush lead UCI with 38 goals and junior attacker Ryan Warde follows Trush with 35 goals. Freshmen attackers Ian Fleenor and Bryant Joudrie have combined to score 50 goals this year.

Senior attacker Nolan McConnell will be the spark for the 49ers’ offense after scoring 37 goals this season. Along with McConnell, sophomore attacker Austin Stewart will need to be leaned on after scoring 21 goals.

On the defensive side of things, sophomore goalie Thomas Freeman has 126 saves on the season.

UCI will be tough to beat, but it serves as a warm-up game for a tough GCC Tournament.