Long Beach State men’s basketball team falters against North Carolina





The Long Beach State men’s basketball team wasn’t able to keep up with No. 5 North Carolina during the 49ers’ 93-67 loss Tuesday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The Tarheels got off to a 14-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. LBSU didn’t score its first basket until seven minutes into the game.

After subbing out the entire starting five, the 49ers scored their first points and freshman guard Javvontie Jackson made a pair of free throws as LBSU went on a 4-0 run.

From then on, each time the 49ers scored, the Tarheels had an answer. Gabe Levin led the 49ers with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

UNC’s junior guard Joel Berry II couldn’t be stopped by the 49ers as he scored 23 points in 17 minutes of action. Whether it was pulling up from behind the 3-point line or driving to the basket and getting fouled, the 49ers had no answer for Berry.

Going into halftime, the 49ers trailed UNC 50-27.

After LBSU cut the lead to 59-42, the Tarheels’ depth and size advantage was too much for the 49ers to overcome. UNC outrebounded LBSU 52-35.

Junior point guard Justin Bibbins didn’t make a field goal but scored two points after making a pair of free throws.

That doesn’t bode well for the 49ers, as Bibbins is slotted to be one of the team’s top players this year.

Bibbins will look to bounce back against No. 12 Louisville Thursday.