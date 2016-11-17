Hitting the ice at the Long Beach State

LBSU Hockey might be a club team but they aren’t any less serious than a NCAA division sport.

Amber Costa





Ice hockey might not be as big as a sport in the West Coast like football and baseball, but LBSU Hockey wants to prove that they are just as competitive and important as all the other teams representing the school.

Senior forward Matt Dove is in his second season with LBSU Hockey. Dove joined because he wanted to continue playing competitive hockey after playing during community college while being involved on campus.

“Since hockey isn’t really a big thing in the West coast, it is a good opportunity to showcase, try to build a program and try to go to NCAA,” Dove said, “I think it’s cool being able to start something and say I was a part of it when they were just a club team. Hopefully in the future they become a NCAA team and accomplish those things.”

LBSU Hockey was founded in 1993 and is considered a club team at Long Beach State.The biggest difference for a club team compared to NCAA Division sports at CSULB like soccer and basketball is the way it is funding. Students pay a fee to play while getting limited funding from the school. NCAA Division sports are sponsored by the school meaning that they do not pay to play the sports and the school funds for things like their uniforms, where they play and traveling costs.

Though it’s considered a club team at LBSU, they are in Division 2 of the American Collegiate Hockey Association since 2001. Tryouts to join the team usually take place around the first or second week of the season.

The team plays their home games and trains at The Rinks in the City of Lakewood, and has been playing there since the mid ‘90s.

The fan turnout to games can vary from a hundred to several hundred fans depending on who they are playing, when they are playing and if there is an event going on for the game. Many of the game attendees are family members and community members.

Since it is a club team, it can be a little harder to get the publicity that NCAA Division teams have.

“It’s a little more difficult to get the name out for people to even know about us. [The team] doesn’t have the access [to advertising] that some of the NCAA have,” Frank Mitrano said.

According to the official site of Long Beach State University Hockey, head coach Frank Mitrano is entering his fifth season with the team and was a former player at LBSU leading them to 4th place in the final rankings.

“We want to make the regional playoffs and compete in [West Coast Hockey Conference],”

Mitrano said.

Kody Ichinaga is playing his first season and is tied for lead scorer on the team said that finding the motivation to make it to the playoffs is easy with his teammates.

“Everyone just wants to play hockey, and everyone just wants to succeed, so when you are around those types of guy then it keeps you motivated,” Ichinaga said.

Ichinaga says that they do not make the same kind of funding as a school sponsored team. Once a player makes the team, they pay $2,000 for the season, which covers expenses for equipment and uniforms but does not include expenses for traveling.

The team has traveled to University of Las Vegas and Arizona State so far. LBSU is 5-9-0 this season and has already bonded as a team.

“[There are a] lot of good personalities on the team that seems to blend well, [the players] work hard in practice and stay positive. We have had some internal problems here and there in terms of breaking down mentally hopefully we can get that ironed out sooner than later and move forwards in a better direction,” Mitrano said.

Sophomore forward Austin Stanovich is new to the hockey club team and hopes for a successful season as well. He says that there is a lot of competition in the league.

“University of Nevada Las Vegas has got a lot of good guys,” said Stanovich. “Every team is

tough in this league so you have to show up to play.”

Stanovich said that he wants to do whatever is best for his team to win and to not be selfish.

Junior forward Tanner Eleyle is more familiar with what might be needed for the team to win since this is his third season on the team. After starting the season off, Eleyle already sees what his team needs to work on for the next games.

“We need to stay stronger defensively so helping out our goalie is one of our big keys,” said Eleyle.

Their next home game will be at Lakewood Ice on Thursday at 7:25 p.m. Tickets can only be purchased at the game at a discounted price with a student I.D for $5 or $10 for general.