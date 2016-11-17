Long Beach State men’s water polo team prepares for Golden Coast Conference tournament

Long Beach State men’s water polo team enters playoffs as No. 3 seed.





With three games left, the Long Beach State men’s water polo team did what was necessary to secure the No. 3 seed in the Golden Coast Conference Tournament.

The 49ers finished off their season with three straight wins at Lindgren Aquatics Center to head into the postseason on a roll.

LBSU will be facing off against a familiar foe in San Jose State, a team the 49ers beat on Nov. 4, on Friday in Stockton.

In their last match, the 49ers beat the Spartans 13-7. After the first quarter, the 49ers took a 3-1 lead thanks to goals from sophomore attacker Austin Stewart, junior Lee Griffin and junior utility player Mitchell Holden.

From that point on, LBSU went on a 5-1 run to take an 8-2 lead after the second period. The 49ers never looked back as they rolled to the easy win.

SJSU will look for big performances from Marc Weber and Ben Hauschild, who scored two goals each in their last match.

If the 49ers win, they will take on No. 2 seed Pacific University Saturday at 6 p.m.