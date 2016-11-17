Long Beach State women’s volleyball takes on Cal State Fullerton

After a 3-2 loss to UC Irvine, LBSU looks to bounce back.





After losing to UC Irvine in a replay, the Long Beach State women’s volleyball team will look to bounce back when it hosts Cal State Fullerton Friday.

The 49ers’ (17-10, 11-3) loss to the Anteaters put Hawai’i in the driver’s seat for the Big West title, but LBSU will look to get back in the win column with a win against CSUF.

In their last match Nov. 1, LBSU swept CSUF 25-12, 25-11 and 25-20. Senior outside hitter Nele Barber had a double-double with 14 kills and 18 digs. Junior middle blocker Ashley Murray was second on the team with 11 kills.

CSUF will be the last stop on LBSU’s 3-game road trip before the 49ers finish Big West play at Walter Pyramid against UC Riverside Saturday.

The Titans are led by sophomore outside hitter Shimen Fayad and sophomore outside hitter Madeline Schneider, who have 317 and 290 kills respectively.

After rounding out Big West play against UC Riverside, the 49ers will have two non-conference games against North Texas Nov. 25 and Denver No. 26 to finish regular season play.