Nolan McConnell is named Golden Coast Conference Co-Player of the Year

Senior attacker lands Golden Coast Conference award.

John Fajardo





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

On Nov. 18, Long Beach State senior Nolan McConnell was named the Co-Play of the Year of the Golden Coast Conference.

With the recognition, McConnell becomes the first LBSU men’s water polo player to receive the honor. McConnell shares the award with Pepperdine’s sophomore utility Marko Asic.

Along with his co-POY award, McConnell was named to the All-GCC first team for the second time since 2014.

In his 22 appearances, McConnell led the 49ers with 41 goals scored with a .603 shooting percentage.