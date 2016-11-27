Real world, Road rules: Long Beach State

The Long Beach State men’s basketball team spent Thanksgiving break on the road, and it was not friendly as the 49ers lost to Binghamton Thursday and Florida Gulf Coast on Friday. Since winning their opening game against Caltech, the 49ers (1-7) have lost seven consecutive games – all on the road.

The 49ers’ most recent losses were at the Battle4Atlantis Mainland tournament that took place on Thursday and Friday in Fort Myers, Florida. On Thanksgiving, LBSU led Binghamton 24-17 at half after holding the Bearcats to a 22.2 shooting percentage.

The Bearcats rallied in the second half to score 55 points to beat LBSU 72-64. Binghamton’s comeback was led by forward Dusan Perovic and guard J.C. Show, who scored a combined 42 points.

LBSU junior forward Gabe Levin was the 49ers’ lone player to score in double digits with 10 points.

Looking for a bounce back and first road win, the 49ers lost 68-67 to host Florida Gulf Coast (3-3) in overtime.

With a score of 60-57 and only 28 seconds remaining in regulation, the 49ers gave up a three-point play to FGCU’s Christian Terrell that tied the game at 60 heading to overtime.

In overtime, Terrell scored a layup with 2.4 seconds to take the 68-67 win.

Levin led LBSU with 18 points while sophomore forward Temidayo Yussuf scored 15 points after going nine for 10 from the free throw line.

Along with Levin and Yussuf, junior guard Justin Bibbins scored 12 points while grabbing eight rebounds.

LBSU will continue its tough road schedule when faces Kansas Tuesday and then New Mexico State Saturday.