No.4 Kansas routs Long Beach State men’s basketball team, 91-61

Long Beach State men’s basketball team loses eighth consecutive game.





Facing another top-ranked opponent, the Long Beach State men’s basketball team lost to No. 4 Kansas 91-61 Tuesday at the Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The loss is something most teams in the country have faced as Kansas is currently on a 45-game winning streak at home which is the longest active streak in the country.

From the opening tip-off, LBSU (1-8) kept the game close, only trailing the Jayhawks (6-1) 18-13 midway through the first half.

From there, Kansas’ freshman guard Lagerald Vick put on a show in front of a packed arena. The freshman scored a career-high 23 points while going a perfect 9-of-9 from the floor.

It was that kind of night for the 49ers, as they were outrebounded 45-28. Those extra possessions led to the Jayhawks shooting 53.8 percent from behind the three-point line.

In the first half, LBSU was outscored in the paint 18-6. LBSU was outmuscled to rebounds and no 49er had more than four rebounds.

Kansas started to pull away in the second half and pushed its lead to 30 or more for a majority of the second half.

Along with Vick, junior guard Svi Mylailiuk had 14 points and freshman guard Josh Jackson and junior guard Devonte’ Graham had 12 points respectively.

LBSU will now look for its first road win of the season when they head to Las Cruces, New Mexico to take on New Mexico Saturday. The team will then have its first home game Pepperdine Nov. 7.