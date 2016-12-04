Long Beach State men’s basketball team’s losing streak reaches nine games

Long Beach State men’s basketball team head back home after road trip.





Facing its last game during a nine-game road trip, the Long Beach State men’s basketball team lost to New Mexico State 93-85 Saturday in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The 49ers (1-9) faced one of the toughest non-conference schedules and the results proved just that as LBSU lost all nine games.

After traveling more than 15,000 miles during the trip, the 49ers weren’t able to sustain a lead against the Aggies after jumping out to an early nine-point lead in the first half.

New Mexico State (7-2) mounted a comeback and took a 41-36 halftime lead. LBSU junior guard Justin Bibbins scored 18 points and dished out four assists.

Along with Bibbins, every person that went into the game scored,except for one. Sophomore guard Noah Blackwell was the team’s second leading scorer with 13 points.

The Aggies had five players score more than 10 points. NMSU junior guard Braxton Huggins led both teams with a game-high 26 points.

Huggins wasn’t the only Aggies player to give LBSU problems, as sophomore forward Eli Chuha, redshirt sophomore forward Sidy N’Dir and senior guard Ian Baker scored 19, 18 and 15 points respectively.

While the road hasn’t been friendly to LBSU, the team will be back at Walter Pyramid Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they host Pacific University.

That game will be a short relief for the team, as it will be back on the road Saturday to take on Texas in Austin at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

After their trip to Austin, LBSU will head up north to take on Oregon State, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.