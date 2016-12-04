Long Beach State women’s basketball team snaps 4-game losing streak





The Long Beach State women’s basketball team ended its four-game losing streak with a 61-48 win against Boston University Saturday at the Arizona State University Classic Sunday in Tempe, Arizona.

With a solid defensive effort, the 49ers (4-4) overcame an 11-point first quarter deficit to win the game. As the team started to rally in the second quarter, it forced the Terriers (1-7) to turn the ball over 12 times.

LBSU went on a 15-7 run in the second quarter to trail Boston University 22-21 at halftime.

The 49ers’ defense continued to cause trouble for the Terriers as LBSU finished the game with 16 steals and forced BU into 24 turnovers.

While LBSU’s defense was causing problems, the 49ers’ offense got going, scoring 20 points in the third and fourth quarters.

Senior forward Jewelyn Sawyer led LBSU with 14 points, going 5-for-8 from the field. Along with leading the team in points, Sawyer tied with senior forward Madison Montgomery and freshman forward Alzena Henry to lead the 49ers with seven rebounds.

On the first day of the ASU Classic, the 49ers weren’t able to keep up with No. 19 Florida (7-1) as they lost 83-53 on Saturday.

The Gators held LBSU to only 26.6 percent from the field. On defense, the 49ers allowed Florida to shoot 54.4 percent.

Florida’s senior forward Ronni Williams led both teams with a game-high 18 points.

LBSU will look to build on its win against BU when they host Pacific University Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Walter Pyramid.