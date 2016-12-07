Long Beach State’s Justin Bibbins may be small in stature, but he has big game

Long Beach State junior guard Justin Bibbins expects to help Long Beach State win Big West.





If you have watched Long Beach State men’s basketball, you will have noticed a player on the court, one who has natural instinct to pass the ball to set up his teammates at the right spot and moment.

That player is the 49ers’ guard Justin Bibbins, who lists himself as 5 feet 8 inches tall. Despite being overlooked by other schools due to his height, Bibbins has overcome the expectations of others on the court. Bibbins’ height never stopped him from being a star on the court in high school and at the college level, it’s his mentality that helps him succeed in the game.

Bibbins started playing basketball at the age of five, when his dad Kenny coached him until the age of 10. When the guard played AAU basketball, his dad was a part of the game tagging along with Bibbins.

“My dad has taught me a lot how to compete, how to battle and never back down,” Bibbins said. “I think him spending so much time in the gym with me, teaching me and believing in me has taught me a lot about myself and how to play the game of basketball.”

In high school Bibbins attended Bishop Montgomery in Torrance, where his older brother also played. Knights head coach Doug Mitchell taught Bibbins to be more vocal as he averaged 21.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds as senior.

LBSU head coach Dan Monson saw that Bibbins was always winning when he attended game and that led him to make an offer to Bibbins to play at Long Beach State after his senior year.

“Coach Monson believed in me and didn’t care about the height,” Bibbins said. “When somebody does that you have to take it.”

The transition from high school to college didn’t go as planned, as he struggled in his first action as a player. Bibbins admitted he was small and needed to get bigger; he talked to Monson all the time about being vocal and an example for the team and [he] was in the weight room all the time his first season to take that next step.

“I think when he got here he realized that he wasn’t going to be able to go the things he was used to,” Monson said. “But last year he made the necessary adjustments and knew what he could and could not do on the floor.”

His sophomore year was that time for Bibbins to step it up in the locker room and on the court. He led by example for the the team and this year is about accepting that role and running with it. Last season, the skilled guard averaged 12 points per game and averaged 5 assists per game, dishing out 164 assists the third-most in school history.

A moment that he won’t forget is his sophomore year when the 49ers traveled to Hawai’i. Even though he left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury. LBSU defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 78-64, in front of sellout crowd of 10,300. Bibbins will always remember that and having fun with his team inside the locker room celebrating the tough win.

Over the summer, Bibbins took his talents to the Drew League when his former AAU coach had a team and called Bibbins to join the roster. He played and learned alongside Miami Heat Center Hassan Whiteside, Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton and professional basketball player Dorell Wright.

Now in his junior year, Bibbins is averaging nearly 10 points and four assists per game. Bibbins has played against top programs in the country playing Wichita State, North Carolina, Louisville, UCLA and Kansas.

Monson prepared a tough schedule for his squad to find their identity on the nine-game road trip. The 49ers are 1-9 and are focused on the Big West conference to punch a ticket to the NCAA tournament.

Bibbins and company will host Pepperdine University at 7:30 p.m. today in search for a win.