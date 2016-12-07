Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid will be full house with doubleheader

Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid will be busy today, as both the men’s and women’s basketball teams host games.

Kicking off the afternoon of action, the women’s team will welcome Pacific University for a non-conference contest that starts at 5 p.m.

The women are coming off of a win over Boston University Sunday at Arizona State University Classic that ended a four-game losing streak.

Senior forward Jewelyn Sawyer filled the stats sheet at the ASU Classic with 23 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks.

The senior has been a consistent force for the 49ers as the team has dealt with player injuries.

LBSU’s (4-4) opponent, Pacific, is led by senior forward Sarah Curl, who is averaging 18 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Tigers are coming off a 67-51 win over Pacific Lutheran Saturday, which ended a two-game losing streak.

After the women’s game ends, the men’s basketball team will take on Pepperdine at 7:30 p.m.

The men’s team (1-9) is coming home after a tedious nine-game road trip that included games against several of the top-ranked teams in the country.

The strength of the schedule showed as the 49ers didn’t win on the road. The team battled in a few games, but weren’t able to pull out wins.

LBSU is coming off a tough 93-85 loss to New Mexico State Saturday. In the game junior point guard Justin Bibbins led the 49ers with 18 points. Sophomore guard Noah Blackwell also had a big performance scoring 13 points.

Pepperdine (4-4) comes to Walter Pyramid on a two-game losing streak with losses to Belmont and Portland State.

The Waves are led by senior guard Lamond Murray Jr., who is averaging 22.8 points. Murray Jr. is followed by senior forward Chris Reyes, who is averaging 15.3 points.