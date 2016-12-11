Long Beach State women’s basketball team beats LMU in overtime

49ers win third consecutive game Saturday.





Behind standout performances from seniors Anna Kim and Madison Montgomery, the Long Beach State women’s basketball beat Loyola Marymount University 81-78 in overtime Saturday.

The game was a battle as LBSU battled through eight ties and 13 lead changes with LMU.

With 12 seconds left in regulation, the 49ers trailed the Lions by three points. After a timeout, LBSU coach Jody Wynn drew up a play that worked just as she intended when Kim connected with Montgomery for a three-point shot that sent the game into overtime.

The senior combined for 49 points as Kim set a new career-high with 27 points, while Montgomery scored 22. Along with her points, Montgomery recorded seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks.

With LBSU’s 47.1 shooting percentage, its defense was stellar, as it had 13 steals on its way to forcing the Lions into 24 turnovers.

In the game-deciding overtime period the 49ers outscored LMU 10-7 to win their third consecutive game.

The Lions’ senior forward Jackie Johnson and senior guard Leslie Lopez-Wood led the way for LMU, combining for 46 points.

LBSU will be back in action looking to extend its win streak when it hosts Biola Friday at 7 p.m.