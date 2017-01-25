Long Beach State’s Gabe Levin out for season

After suffering a fracture in his knee LBSU junior forward will be out for the rest of the 2016-2017 season.





After Long Beach State basketball player Gabe Levin had season-ending knee surgery to repair a fracture in his knee, LBSU head coach announced Tuesday that the junior forward will be out for the remainder of the season.

“Gabe underwent successful season ending knee surgery today,” Monson said in a press release. “Although this is a huge blow to our basketball team, we are thankful that the long-term prognosis for Gabe is a full recovery.”

The injury hurts LBSU after Levin had played and started in 16 games to start the 2016-2017 season. At the time of the injury, Levin was averaging 12.2 points while grabbing 6.2 rebounds per game.