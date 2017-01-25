1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Long Beach State’s Kyle Ensing earns pair of awards

After an impressive first week to the season LBSU sophomore nets conference and national accolades.

Matthew Simon, Sports Editor
January 25, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

After being named the MPSF/Molten Player of the Week, Long Beach State’s sophomore hitter Kyle Ensing was named the Sports Imports/AVCA Division I-II National Player of the Week.

It is the first time Ensing has earned the award. The honors come after an impressive performance last week where the sophomore posted a pair of double digit kill performances.

Ensing helped the No.4 49ers sweep No. 5 Hawai’I Jan. 18 and Jan. 20 in the Walter Pyramid. In LBSU’s Jan. 18 match against Hawai’i Ensing had a double-double with 24 kills and 10 digs.

In LBSU’s next game, Ensing had a .579 hitting percentage while knocking in 11 kills as the 49ers swept Hawai’i.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA
*

1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.
Long Beach State’s Kyle Ensing earns pair of awards