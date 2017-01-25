Long Beach State’s Kyle Ensing earns pair of awards

After an impressive first week to the season LBSU sophomore nets conference and national accolades.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

After being named the MPSF/Molten Player of the Week, Long Beach State’s sophomore hitter Kyle Ensing was named the Sports Imports/AVCA Division I-II National Player of the Week.

It is the first time Ensing has earned the award. The honors come after an impressive performance last week where the sophomore posted a pair of double digit kill performances.

Ensing helped the No.4 49ers sweep No. 5 Hawai’I Jan. 18 and Jan. 20 in the Walter Pyramid. In LBSU’s Jan. 18 match against Hawai’i Ensing had a double-double with 24 kills and 10 digs.

In LBSU’s next game, Ensing had a .579 hitting percentage while knocking in 11 kills as the 49ers swept Hawai’i.