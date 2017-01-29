Long Beach State women’s basketball team picks up its sixth win in Big West Conference play

49ers defeat the Highlanders despite having a season-high 26 turnovers.

Jose Oliver De Castro The women’s basketball play defense against UC Riverside during the 1st half at Walter Pyramid. The 49ers defeated the Highlanders 55-51 and now won seven of its last eight games.





After getting swept by UC Riverside last season, the Long Beach State women’s basketball team defeated the Highlanders 55-51 on Saturday at the Walter Pyramid.

The 49ers (15-7, 6-1) posted a season-high 26 turnovers.

“We turned it over way too much,” 49er head coach Jody Wynn said. “I think we tried to throw the ball over the top and [UC Riverside] is so long and athletic and they were able to pick us apart … but I think we did a great job at securing defensive rebounds, outside of the free throw line, and that’s where we won the game tonight from the rebound battle.”

The 49ers outrebounded the Highlanders (10-10, 4-3) 41 to 26.

LBSU started the game strong in first quarter as they shot 80 percent from the field and quickly took a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

“Our kids were ready,” Wynn said. “[They] were focused out of the locker room. They understood what happened last year when Riverside swept us. We were just ready to go, we were ready to play this game.”

Heading into halftime, the 49ers led 31-22.

The third quarter was LBSU’s worst as the 49ers shot the ball 23.1 percent from the field while getting outscored 19-13.

Highlanders’ junior guard Michelle Curry fouled out of the game at the 3:30 minute in the third, which left UCR hurting on the defense side on the floor.

“It’s hard to adjust because she’s a good ballplayer,” Highlander head coach John Margaritis said. “I think we would have had a better opportunity if she would have stayed in the game longer, but after five fouls you have to go out.”

After losing Curry, the 49ers led 44-41 heading into the fourth.

Both teams shot the ball poorly in the fourth quarter, as the 49ers shot 33.3 percent from the field and the Highlanders shot 20 percent from the field.

In crunch time, the game turned into a free throw battle near the end of the fourth quarter. Both teams only made six from the charity strike. LBSU also outrebounded UC Riverside 11-6 in the fourth.

The 49ers’ leading scorer was senior forward Madison Montgomery, who scored 14 points.

Montgomery wore a facemask during the game due to an injury she suffered on Jan. 26 against Cal State Fullerton.

In the win over the Titans, Montgomery suffered a blow to her right eyebrow, which resulted in her receiving stitches that night.

The six-foot one-inch senior said this was her first time wearing a protective facemask in a game and said that she had to get used to the change.

“It was an adjustment,” Montgomery said. “But it wasn’t too bad. I tried to focus on getting my points in the paint, so it’s not too hard to put in a lay-up that close.”

The Highlanders leading scorer was senior forward Rejane Verin with 17 points. She also had six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals.

The 49ers now have a two-game road trip as they take on CSUN on Feb. 2 and UC Irvine on Feb. 4.