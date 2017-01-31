Long Beach State’s Joe Fryer take top individual award at Folino Invitational

Long Beach State takes team title at Folino Invitational.





After firing a 1-under-par 71 in the final round of the 2017 Folino Invitational, Long Beach State’s redshirt sophomore Joe Fryer took the individual medal while helping the 49ers take the team title Tuesday at the Industry Hills Golf Club.

The second round of the invitational was pushed to Tuesday due to darkness on Monday.

In the last two rounds, LBSU posted a 292 while finishing the tournament with an 872 – which was 8-over par.

The 49ers finished two shots better than UC Santa Barbara and 15 strokes better than UC Irvine.

In Fryer’s final round he had five birdies and 11 pars.

Following Fryer’s finish, LBSU senior Agostino Milazzo finished 5-over-par, which tied him for 10th place.

Sophomore Andres Gonzalez finished tied for 25th at 10-over with rounds of 78 and 72, while Patrick Pockels tied for 28th at 11-over after he shot a 77 and 76 in the second and final rounds.

LBSU will be back on the green Feb. 13 when it heads to St. George, Utah to compete at the two-day Pizza Hut Pat Hicks Invitational at Sunbrook Country Club.