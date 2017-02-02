The Atlanta Falcons will win Super Bowl LI

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons will beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.





Oh, the New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl?

Well, that’s a shocker — an unexpected twist after the hated New England team made it to the finale, although star quarterback Tom Brady was suspended from the first four games.

With the head coach and quarterback duo of Bill Belichick and Brady , the recipe for success has been easy — pay less to win.

It’s a success story that has led the Patriots to their four NFL Championships during Brady’s 15-year career.

For years, fans across the country have learned to hate the Patriots because they’ve always found a win.

Now, with the Super Bowl only three days away, people have found a new hope while wishing with all their being that the Patriots lose.

That hope is from Atlanta.

In an unexpected turn of events and a hot-streak that no one foresaw, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones have led the Falcons their second Super Bowl appearance.

It’s a matchup that has one experienced team and one inexperienced team.

It’s a storyline similar to David and Goliath. While the Patriots are the imposing experienced juggernaut, the Falcons are the team that’s the new guy on the block.

While the Falcons may be the newbies, they might have the weapons to take on the daunting Patriots.

Instead of a slingshot, the Falcons have Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

With that combination of offensive weapons and a quarterback who is playing the best football of his career, the Falcons are going to win Super Bowl 51.

The Falcons will beat the Patriots 27-14.