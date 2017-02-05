Long Beach State women’s water polo player Christina Kotsia is back with the 49ers

Senior defender is back with LBSU after spending year with Greek National Team.





While Long Beach State women’s water polo player Christina Kotsia spent time abroad, she always knew she’d end up back with the 49ers.

Kotsia is a senior defender for the LBSU women’s water polo team and has returned after a year-long stint playing in her home country of Greece for its national team.

Although Kotsia has spent a majority of her life playing water polo, she remembers before she was recruited when she was only doing gymnastics and a lot of cardio exercises.

Kotsia’s water polo career started when a former LBSU men’s water polo player told her mom that she had the body type that would help her excel at water polo.

From the very beginning of her water polo career, Kotsia has been a standout player. She scored 50 goals her freshman year as a defender at the Beach.

The defender knew she had a future in water polo when coach Gavin Arroyo offered her a scholarship after seeing her play in a tournament.

“I am so grateful for everything that came out of it,” Kotsia said.

Kotsia’s teammates are thrilled to have her back, as she missed her junior year playing for Greece. The Beach finished fourth in the Big West last season but didn’t miss the conference title by much, and Kotsia’s return is another addition to the team that could be the spark the team needs to win the conference title.

“We are just kind of learning how each other plays again but it’s definitely a blessing that we have her back in our starting lineup,” senior attacker Daniela Screnci said.

With a mix of returning players and a familiarity to the style of Kotsia’s play, it is only a matter of time before the Beach starts to gel as the season progresses — and there is nobody more excited to be at LBSU than Kotsia herself.

“It is like a family,” Kotsia said. “Long Beach feels like home now. I like the intensity of the student athlete schedule and you always need to keep going and then like the friendships and of this that comes with being a student athlete. I love it.”

With Kotsia back in the fold at the Beach, she gives her old and new teammates confidence to win the Big West title and beyond. For Kotsia, though, she will never forget her Greek roots and the man who encouraged her to become a great water polo player.

Kotsia is now looking to help LBSU to the Big West title and she’ll never forget the day she decided to jump into the deep end.