Long Beach State women's basketball team has senior looking to make this year count

The Long Beach State women's basketball seniors ready to succeed.





Now that we’re a little over halfway through basketball season, it’s safe to say that with the Long Beach State women’s basketball team — these seniors are ready to win.

It’s reminiscent of the 2004 NBA champion Detroit Pistons, which didn’t have one main superstar, but rather rather a group that worked together to win.

There isn’t any single superstar player, but with seniors Anna Kim, Jewelyn Sawyer, Raven Benton and Madison Montgomery, the 49ers seniors have grown to learn each other habits and put each other in positions to succeed.

They are a collective unit that are ready to do whatever it takes to win. That means even if one player doesn’t get as many looks, it doesn’t matter as long as the team continues to win.

With a 7-2 record in Big West play and victories in of eight of its last 10 games, LBSU is primed to make a push for the Big West title.

The senior-led 49ers don’t have a player averaging more than 10 points, but this group has done things in other areas that help the team win.

Whether that’s Montgomery ranking fifth for blocks in the Big West or Kim averaging 1.7 steals a game, the women are hitting their stride.

The biggest evidence of this team’s drive to win is Benton’s ability to come off the bench for most of the season, which is a role she hasn’t filled much during her career.

In 18 games played, Benton has started in two, LBSU coach Jody Wynn is careful due to recent injuries to the senior.

Even with Benton coming off the bench, the senior is making an impact in only 18 minutes of playing time a game.

That fact has also allowed others to step up and allow this team to have more depth as the Big West Conference Tournament approaches.

With seven games left in the regular season, this 49ers team not only has a chance to build on its Women’s National Invitational Tournament appearance last year, but win the Big West and berth into the NCAA Tournament.