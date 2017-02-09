Long Beach State men’s basketball team looking for a road win

Bobby Yagake Freshman guard Loren Jackson splits through two Cal State Fullerton defenders as the 49ers defeated the Titans 76-65 Jan. 26.





As the men’s basketball team heads to the finish line of Big West play, the 49ers are looking for their first road win.

In the comfort of Walter Pyramid, LBSU has only lost one game all year – and that was to Cal State Northridge Jan. 11.

The road troubles have been a recurring problem that only snowballed after the team’s tough road schedule to start the season.

LBSU will look to get its first Big West road win when it travels to UC Riverside to take on the Highlanders today at 7 p.m.

In their first meeting, LBSU beat UCR 70-64 Jan. 7. In the game, junior forward Roschon Prince led the team with 16 points and six rebounds.

UCR’s junior Secean Johnson led the way for the Highlanders with 16 points and five rebounds.

With a logjam in the middle of the Big West standings, this game can put the 49ers one game ahead of UCR, while a loss will put LBSU scrambling for a Big West Tournament spot.

Since their last contest, UCR has gone 5-2 and bear Cal Poly 67-65 Saturday.