Long Beach State women’s basketball team looks to take top spot in Big West

Jose Oliver De Castro Junior guard Gigi Hascheff dribbles through a UC Riverside defender in a 55-51 victory over the Highlanders Jan. 28





Long Beach State’s women’s basketball team will be hosting rival Cal State Fullerton tonight at 7:00 pm at the Walter Pyramid.

The Beach is entering the game on a high note, as their home win over UC Irvine on Saturday afternoon improved their record to 16-8.

During the game against the Anteaters, senior point guard Anna Kim became the 25th player in LBSU history to score 1,000 points in her LBSU playing career.

The Titans, who are still looking for a road win this season, are in the midst of a five-game losing streak. LBSU hopes to extend that streak to six.

The 49ers beat the Titans (4-18) in Fullerton two weeks ago, 65-48. Junior guard Jessica Gertz had a career-high 18 points scored coming off the bench.

The last time Cal State Fullerton beat the 49ers was back in 2014 during conference play.

Leading scorer for the Titans, junior point guard Iman Thomas is averaging 16.1 points per game.

The LBSU women are heading into the last weeks of regular competition before the Big West Tournament and will be seeing teams they have had success over before.

They are currently a half game back behind league leading UC Davis in the Big West Conference standings.