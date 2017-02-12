Long Beach State women’s basketball team routs Cal State Fullerton

Junior guard Jessica Gertz sets LBSU record.





While leading the Long Beach State to a blowout 84-55 win over Cal State Fullerton Saturday, junior guard Jessica Gertz set a new school record by making nine three-pointers in the game.

Those nine triples helped the 49ers (17-8, 8-2) secure the win over the Titans (4-19, 1-9).

Gertz was on fire throughout the game, draining three after three. In the first quarter alone she made four triples, two of which came in the first minute of the game.

By halftime, the five-foot 10-inch sophomore had six triples, putting her one away from tying the record, which was previously a three-way tie at seven.

Gertz also tied her career high in points at halftime, with 18.

She eventually tied the three-point record in the third quarter at the 5:24 mark and broke it in the fourth quarter at the 3:55 mark.

“I was really excited,” Gertz said. “I just looked over and saw the bench. Right when it left my hand I knew it was going in and then I looked over at the bench and they were super hyped, so that was really exciting.”

The record-holding junior then added to her total with another triple with :49 left in the fourth quarter.

“She stepped up and knocked them down,” 49er head coach Jody Wynn said. “Our team did a fabulous job at finding her and our team wanted her to get that record. It was a special thing for the program and certainly special for Jess.”

Gertz finished the game with a career high of 29 points, one assist and three rebounds.

The 49ers also tied the record for most triples in a single game with 20. The original record was set on Jan. 9, 2016 against the Titans on the road.

Even though the Titans lost, they had three players score in double-digit points in Thursday’s game. Their top scorer was junior guard Jordan Jackson with 15 points, while both junior guard Iman Lathan and sophomore guard Daeja Smith put up 12 points apiece.

Titans’ lone senior Dhanyel Johnson snagged 15 rebounds.

The 49ers, on the hand, had four players in double-digit points.

Gertz led the way with 29, but seniors Anna Kim, Madison Montgomery and junior guard Gigi Hascheff put up 11 points apiece.

Kim also received a standing ovation from the home crowd before tip-off as she became the 25th player in Long Beach State history to score 1,000 career points. She reached this feat in a victory on the road over UC Irvine on Feb. 4.

“Obviously, it’s an honor,” Kim said. “I didn’t realize it at first, but to achieve something like this I’m blessed. Thanks for my teammates I would [not have done this] without them, especially the coaching staff. I’m really happy and grateful.”

Despite the 49ers posting big numbers against the Titans, they were without senior Raven Benton and junior Cece Wilson.

According to Wynn, they are currently injured and there is no exact time as to when they will return.

The 49ers’ next game will be on the road against Cal Poly at the Kellogg Arena on Feb. 16.

The Broncos currently sit in sixth place in the Big West Conference, as they have a record of 4-6. LBSU defeated the Broncos in their first meeting at the Walter Pyramid on Jan. 14 with a score of 83-80.