Long Beach State Dirtbags drop season opener to Oklahoma

LBSU’s junior pitcher Darren McCaughan gives up six run to Sooners.





After scrambling to make arrangements due to inclement weather in Long Beach, the Long Beach State Dirtbags had a quick turn around as they flew to Oklahoma for their first series of the 2017 season.

After deciding to move the weekend series to Norman, the Long Beach State Dirtbags lost 6-2 to the Sooners with ace Darren McCaughan on the mound.

While the Sooners’ offense flourish, the Dirtbags’ offense struggled against Sooners sophomore Jake Irvin, who was 6-2 over nine starts and six other appearances out of the bullpen as a freshman.

LBSU gave up the first run of the game after a bloop single that was misplayed by junior left fielder Lucas Tancas turned into a leadoff triple. The runner scored on the next pitch as junior catcher David Banuelos made a throwing error trying to pick off the runner at third base.

In the fourth inning, McCaughan allowed three runs on four hits and one walk and the Sooners went out in front 4-0. The Dirtbags’ defense didn’t seem to be in sync after senior first baseman Daniel Jackson bobbled a ground ball with the bases loaded that might have led to a double play if fielded cleanly.

That wasn’t all the Sooners’ offense had for McCaughan. With two outs in the sixth, Oklahoma catcher Renae Martinez swung on the first pitch fastball and drove it over the left field wall. Blake Brewster followed Martinez with a long home run to left center, marking the first time in McCaughan’s collegiate career that he has given up back-to-back home runs.

Irvin stifled the Dirtbags lineup in his seven innings of work, allowing only one hit. The Sooners’ starter retired 15 batters in a row after giving up the lone hit of his outing, a second inning single to junior designated hitter Luke Rasmussen.

The Dirtbags only offense of the night came in the top of the ninth inning starting after a leadoff single from Jackson. Junior right fielder Brock Lundquist followed Jackson with a line drive into the right center gap for an RBI triple. Lundquist scored on a ground ball to the shortstop with no outs hit by Rasmussen.

The next two Dirtbags hitters went down quietly against senior reliever JB Olson who sealed the victory for the Sooners.

LBSU will look to bounce back from Friday’s when senior starting pitcher Dave Smith (3-3, 6.86 ERA in 2016) takes the mound Saturday to face Sooners’ sophomore, Dylan Grove (3-1, 3.77 ERA in 2016). First pitch from L. Dale Mitchell Park is scheduled for noon.