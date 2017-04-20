1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Andy Fee announced as new Long Beach State Athletics Director

Fee increased annual athletic giving by 327% to an all-time high in fiscal year 2016 of $4.7M at UCSB.

Andy Fee

Andy Fee

Matthew Simon, Sports Editor
April 20, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

After an 11-month search, Long Beach State announced that Andy Fee will become the new Athletics Director.

Fee will replace Vic Cegles, who left for the University of Connecticut.

“I am honored and thrilled to join Long Beach State University as its new Director of Athletics. I am grateful for the support of President Conoley, search committee chair Andrea Taylor and all those who were involved in the process,” Andy Fee said in the press release. “I am looking forward to building on the already successful foundation at Long Beach State and engaging the entire campus and community, to work together to fulfill the bold vision for Long Beach State Athletics. I was impressed and inspired at every turn during the search process with those who shared their love and commitment to Long Beach State.”

The new AD will have now look to fill the women’s basketball head coach position after Jody Wynn took the vacancy at the University of Washington. Fee served as the University of Santa Barbara’s Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development & Principal Gifts before being named the Deputy Athletics Director/Chief Development Officer on Nov. 10, 2016.

“Andy brings a wealth of experience and energy to Long Beach State,” said President Jane Close Conoley. “His vision for the future of our athletics program provides me confidence that he will build on the many successes we have had over the years and he will take our student-athletes to the next level, athletically and academically.”

We will update this story as details emerge.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Andy Fee announced as new Long Beach State Athletics Director

    Opinions

    Puff, puff — pass it around

  • Andy Fee announced as new Long Beach State Athletics Director

    Opinions

    Trump deserves a lump of coal

  • Andy Fee announced as new Long Beach State Athletics Director

    Opinions

    Pepsi takes exploiting social justice too far

  • Andy Fee announced as new Long Beach State Athletics Director

    Opinions

    Tenants might have to opt for tents

  • Andy Fee announced as new Long Beach State Athletics Director

    Opinions

    Gradually graduating

  • Andy Fee announced as new Long Beach State Athletics Director

    Opinions

    Save your comments for the ‘Korova Milk Bar’

  • Andy Fee announced as new Long Beach State Athletics Director

    Opinions

    Homeless in the harbor

  • Andy Fee announced as new Long Beach State Athletics Director

    Opinions

    March to your own dribble

  • Andy Fee announced as new Long Beach State Athletics Director

    Opinions

    Milk new symbol of hate?

  • Andy Fee announced as new Long Beach State Athletics Director

    Opinions

    Has our tolerance only been skin deep?

Menu
1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.
Andy Fee announced as new Long Beach State Athletics Director