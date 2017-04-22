No. 12 Long Beach State Dirtbags pick up a 8-2 win against UCI

Pitching leads LBSU to another Big West series win for LBSU.

One of junior left fielder Lucas Tancas hits was a home run that drilled the scoreboard during the second inning. Tancas would eventually end the game with one hit and one home run.





Irvine — Junior John Sheaks’ pitch count wasn’t ideal during his outing on Saturday against UC Irvine. Stingy is a much more appropriate word after the 6-foot-6 right hander was able to neutralize multiple rallies during No. 12 Long Beach State’s 8-2 win.

“I thought he was just trying to feel his way through things today,” head coach Troy Buckley said. “He just kind of grinded. He had 93 pitches through 5 and ⅓ [innings] but to his credit, he got through five [innings] and gave us a chance to shorten the game.”

LBSU (24-13, 9-2) clinched another Big West Conference series win thanks to an offense that combined for 13 hits. The bullpen was another defining factor in the win, keeping UCI (14-22, 2-6) scoreless after Sheaks’ departure with one out in the bottom of the sixth.

Sophomore Eli Villalobos came on in relief in the bottom of the sixth and finished out the game, earning a 3 and ⅓ inning save. Villalobos only allowed one baserunner via walk in an otherwise perfect relief outing.

Sheaks’ performance (5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2Ks) paled in comparison to the outing Dirtbags’ junior ace Darren McCaughan had on Friday in game one’s 4-0 victory (9.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 Ks). Nevertheless, both performances provided a win for LBSU.

The Dirtbags’ starter was able to avoid a big bottom of the fourth after UCI put together a two out rally after senior center fielder Evan Cassolato hit an RBI double to make it 4-2. UCI’s top hitter, junior designated hitter Keston Hiura, entered Saturday’s game with a .409 batting average and came up with two men on and two outs against Sheaks.

Hiura flew out to right field to end the threat in what was the biggest at-bat of the day for Sheaks.

“I knew that at-bat was big,” Sheaks said. “I just focused on getting ahead and attacking him with all that I could. I came after him with a fastball and then got him to pop up on my slider.”

LBSU jumped out to a first inning lead for the second game in a row against UCI after sophomore second baseman Jarren Duran reached on a fielder’s choice and was driven in on a two out RBI single by junior third baseman Ramsey Romano.

After UCI tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second, junior left fielder Lucas Tancas hit a moon shot of a solo home run that drilled the scoreboard above the left field wall to give the Dirtbags a 2-1 lead.

It was Tancas’ sixth home run of the year and the Dirtbags slugger finished 1 for 4 on Saturday.

LBSU scored two more runs in the top of the fourth inning after sophomore center fielder Brooks Stotler began the rally with a one out double off of UCI’s junior starter Chris Vargas. Stotler scored on an RBI single from the next batter, junior shortstop Laine Huffman.

LBSU blew the game open in the top of the sixth when Duran came to bat against UCI freshman relief pitcher Cole Spear. Duran ripped a 1 out double down the left field line that cleared the bases, putting them ahead 7-2.

LBSU will be eager to complete the sweep of UCI on Sunday with senior Dave Smith (3-1, 1.30 ERA) on the mound. Junior AJ Jones pitched on April 18 against UCLA and could also be available to pitch should Smith run into any issues. First pitch at Anteater Ballpark is scheduled for 1 p.m.