Long Beach State Dirtbags tie University of San Diego in unusual finish

City ordinance ends game after 10th inning Tuesday night.

Close John Castro pitched three innings giving up a two-run home run against University of San Diego Tuesday night. Luke Ramirez

SAN DIEGO — In an unusual finish the Long Beach State Dirtbags ended in a a 9-9 tie against University of San Diego Tuesday night after a city agreement forced the game to end after the 10th inning at Fowler Park due to the lights needing to be off by 11 p.m.

“It’s a city ordinance stating that the field lights have to be off by 11,” USD head coach Rich Hill said. “This was the first game that was ended because of the rule since it was implemented a few years ago.”

After taking a commanding 8-2 lead past the sixth inning, LBSU (28-14-1, 13-2 Big West) gave up seven runs in the last three innings to USD (28-14-1, 14-7 West Coast).

It was junior Chris Rivera and senior Josh Advocate that failed to seal the win for the Dirtbags late in the game on Tuesday night.

“We left a lot of runners out on the bases and couldn’t put good at bats together late,” LBSU hitting coach Greg Bergeron said. “We had the right two guys on the mound in the end of the game but for both of them to give up three runs, it can’t happen.”

LBSU struck first in the game after senior first baseman Daniel Jackson reached base on a single and advanced to third on an error by the pitcher. Junior third baseman Ramsey Romano hit a single to drive in Jackson with two outs in the inning, giving the Dirtbags a 1-0 lead.

Freshman starting pitcher John Castro held USD scoreless until the bottom of the third inning, when USD’s Jay Schuyler hit a 2-run homerun to deep left field. It was the sixth home run Castro has allowed this season and it put the Toreros in front 2-1.

Head coach Troy Buckley was ejected from the game after arguing with the umpires on a play involving junior shortstop Laine Huffman being hit on the hand with a pitch while check-swinging. The umpires ruled it a foul ball instead of a hit by pitch and Buckley was not pleased.

Huffman returned to the plate and singled up the middle on the very next pitch. That hit put runners on first and second base for junior left fielder Brock Lundquist, who crushed a fly ball to left field.

The drive did not have enough on it to clear the glove of the leaping USD left fielder Chris McCready, who robbed Lundquist of a home run. USD’s highlight reel play seemed to shift the momentum of the game into the home team’s favor.

However, McCready and company could not keep LBSU from scoring three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, resulting in an 8-2 lead. Sophomore center fielder Brooks Stotler hit a ground rule double that scored two in the top of the fifth. Senior catcher Joey Notch picked up two RBIs on a single in the top of the sixth that put the Dirtbags up by six.

Notch finished the day 2 for 4 with a team high three RBIs. The senior has seen limited playing time but was a big part of the road win for LBSU.

“I just wanted to play like Banuelos is back there,” Notch said. “I don’t want the team to lose a step when I’m in the lineup, so I just try to give my best.”

USD’s sophomore third baseman Brett Bewley made things interesting in the bottom of the eighth after he hit a 3-run homerun to put USD within two.

LBSU added one more run in the top of the ninth, after sophomore center fielder Brooks Stotler lead off the inning with a triple and came in to score.

Senior Josh Advocate came into the game in the ninth to go for the save but could not get the job done, allowing four hits and three runs. USD tied the score at nine and sent the game into extra innings.

Romano had a monster day at the plate going 4 for 6 with two RBIs in front of several friends and family from his hometown of San Diego.

“It was really rewarding,” Romano said. “I had family and a lot of old friends come out and support me and even though we didn’t get the result we wanted, I had fun playing in front of them.”

LBSU will try to bounce back when they host Cal Poly (20-23, 8-4 Big West) this weekend in Big West Conference play.