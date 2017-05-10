Long Beach State heads to Hawai’i
LBSU softball team tries to finish season on a high note after dropping two games to UC Riverside.
May 10, 2017
After dropping two games to UC Riverside this past weekend, the Long Beach State softball team is heading to Hawai’i to wrap up its season
In their games against the Highlanders, the Beach lost its first game 5-1, then lost the second game 10-2, but for their final game, the team made a comeback shutting out their opponents with a 9-0 win for Cielo Meza, her first collegiate no-hitter.
The Beach played 20 games away since the start of the season, and the results have been split at exactly 10 wins and 10 losses.
At home, the 49ers have won 11 games, lost 17 and tied once.
Overall, Hawai’i has won 28 games and lost 21 this season.
Since their 2012-2013 season, the Beach has beat out Hawaii every year with two wins and one loss and in 2013-2014, the 49ers won all three games.
The series will begin in Honolulu, Hawai’i on Thursday at 9 p.m., and will continue Friday night at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.
