Long Beach State selects Jeff Cammon as new women’s basketball coach

Long Beach State reaches into its past in hopes of a successful future.

Three days into his new position, Long Beach State Athletics Director Andy Fee announced that he has selected Jeff Cammon as the new women’s basketball head coach.

“It was critical to fill the position [fast],” Fee said. “But at the same time, you want to be careful. You want to make sure you get the right person and not just sprint to fill the position. It was very fast and was a success.”

Along with making sure that the coach selected would work with the team, it was important to make sure that the individual fit in with the department, university and community as a whole.

Fee said that the university had a very diverse group of candidates, but Cammon always stood out.

“Jeff just continued to rise to the top through each stage [of the interview process],” Fee said. “He’s ready to be a head coach, he understands the culture of The Beach.”

Cammon’s name may sound familiar to some, as he was a member of former coach Jody Wynn’s first coaching staff at LBSU for five years. His most recent job was at Colorado, where he spent a year as assistant coach in 2016.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to come back to the Beach family,” Cammon said in the press release. “I feel like I never left because my heart was still there in Long Beach. I’m both humbled and excited to come back and be able to build on the successful tradition and culture established by Wynn, Derek and the rest of her staff.”

Wynn recently departed LBSU after leading its team to its first NCAA Tournament since the 1991-1992 season to take the head coach position at the University of Washington.

Cammon’s familiarity with the team was something that was exciting for the returning players, as well.

“Everybody is really excited that it’s Jeff,” junior guard Cece Wilson said. “We’re glad it’s someone that we’re familiar with and already have a relationship [with]. So, as far as having to build a new one, it’s not going to be hard.”

While Wilson hasn’t had an opportunity to speak to Cammon since the announcement at the time of this interview, she’s excited for what his coaching style will bring to the team.

“He recruited me,” Wilson said. “He’s such a great guy and I know from the other girls previous years, they talked about his coaching and his work ethic and he’s the type of guy that’s going to try and get everything out of you and that’s the kind of coach I want.”

Along with the new hire, Cammon faces the challenge of replacing the five seniors that are leaving and attempting to keep the commitments that Wynn had for the 2017-2018 season.

One thing Cammon will not have to worry about is having returning players that are ready to prove that last season wasn’t a fluke.

“Everybody always seem to count us out,” Wilson said. “We’re always the underdog for something, but we always seem to prove people wrong.”

Cammon will be introduced by Fee today at 10 a.m. in the Okleja Room in the Walter Pyramid. The press conference will be streamed live on longbeachstate.com.