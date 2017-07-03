Long Beach State women’s soccer releases its 2017 schedule

The women's soccer team celebrating their Big West Championship with a 3-0 win against UC Irvine on Nov. 6. The 49ers punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament, making their sixth appearance in program history.

The women's soccer team celebrating their Big West Championship with a 3-0 win against UC Irvine on Nov. 6. The 49ers punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament, making their sixth appearance in program history.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Long Beach State women’s soccer head coach Mauricio Ingrassia isn’t afraid of playing tough competition on a yearly basis. With a 10-7-4 overall record last season, the schedule helped the team find its rhythm at the right time, leading to the 49ers winning the Big West.

Next season is no different for LBSU, as it released its 2017-2018 regular season schedule on June 16. The team will start with three scrimmages — one being against NCAA Champions USC and they will host nine matches at George Allen Field and play nine road games.

“It’s the type of home schedule that our fans have become accustomed to here in Long Beach,” Ingrassia said in the press release. “We have big names coming to George Allen Field once again, and for the second consecutive season, we host the defending National Champions.”

For the 49ers, they face four teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

The regular season kicks off with a Big West Conference matchup against Cal State Northridge August 18. The team will then have two home games against UCLA on August 20 and Northwestern on August 24. Both teams made NCAA tournament appearances last season.

Big West conference games start in October for the 49ers and where Ingrassia likes to have the team in position ready for the postseason.

Last season, the 49ers clinched their playoff berth for the Big West Tournament in their last game against UC Santa Barbara on Oct 30. LBSU earning the fourth seed of the tournament and eliminate the first seed CSUN on Nov 3.

The team advanced to the Big West Final to face UC Irvine and defeated the Anteaters 3-0 on Nov. 6. It lead the 49ers to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament, making their sixth appearance in program history.

The learning moments throughout last season helped players learn how to deal with pressure and preventing from making little mental mistakes that paid off in the Big West Tournament

“Overall, it’s the type of schedule that will allow us to develop our potential and help us reach our goals from an RPI standpoint.” Ingrassia said. “No easy games and nowhere to hide. August can’t come soon enough.”