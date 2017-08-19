LBSU women’s soccer opens 2017 season in a draw

Senior Ashley Gonzales protects the ball from CSUN defenders in Friday's match. LBSU went on to draw 1-1 in double overtime in the season opener.

Senior Ashley Gonzales protects the ball from CSUN defenders in Friday's match. LBSU went on to draw 1-1 in double overtime in the season opener.

Updated Aug. 20, 2017

The No. 24 Long Beach State women’s soccer team avoided an upset in the season opener against Cal State Northridge in a non-conference match Friday night at George Allen Field. A penalty kick awarded to the 49ers in the 73rd minute was the goal that saved the host from dropping its first game of the 2017 season.

The 49ers went on to draw 1-1 in double overtime behind senior Ashley Gonzales’ penalty kick. The next time these two teams play one another will be on Oct. 26 for the conference regular-season finale.

LBSU beat CSUN in the Big West Tournament semifinals last year at home and has beaten the Matadors four consecutive times in the last two seasons.

“It’s always emotional when you play Big West teams,” head coach Mauricio Ingrassia said. “No matter who it is or when you’re playing, you could tell it was the first game for both teams. There wasn’t much rhythm or soccer plays.”

In a physical battle, that went the distance in double overtime CSUN was called for 17 fouls and given six yellow cards.

With LBSU dominating the possession in the first half, CSUN opened the second half with a counter attack in the 52nd minute that was finished by junior Kristen Von Meter for her first goal of the season.

In the closing seconds of double overtime, a corner kick by CSUN brought the LBSU crowd to their feet as the ball was heading for the goal, but was cleared out by the 49ers to keep the result at a draw.

LBSU will look to learn from their season opener and when they play on Sunday at 7 p.m. against No. 6 UCLA. Last season the 49ers traveled to Drake Stadium into a 2-1 loss against the Bruins.

In order for LBSU to upset the higher ranked UCLA, Gonzales feels the 49ers should remain true to themselves.

“We need to keep the ball and play our game,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales has 29 career goals at LBSU, tying her for fourth all-time. The senior is five away from the all-time lead.