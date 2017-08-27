LBSU women’s volleyball drops final match against Iowa State

Junior Megan Kruidhof’s team leading 14 kills, 7 digs and 1 ace were not enough to push Long Beach over Iowa in Saturday's match.

The Long Beach State women’s volleyball team fell 1-2 in the season after a 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21 loss to Iowa State on Saturday in the last game of the LBSU Baden Challenge tournament.

Junior outside hitter Megan Kruidhof led the team with 14 kills while also adding seven kills. Sophomore libero Hailey Harward had a team high 11 digs while sophomore middle back YiZhi Xue had eight kills and three blocks.

The first set began with a service error from senior setter Alexis Patterson. It was not a great start for the 49ers, but they continued to stay focused and locked in. Both teams began to trade points until Iowa State began to edge out with a 13-10 lead. The 49ers were able to rally back but would not find a rhythm in order for them to gain the lead. Both teams were tied up at 23-23 but the 49ers could not finish the set strong, losing 25-23.

LBSU came into the second set with their eyes on the prize. Even though both teams were trading points throughout the first half of the set the 49ers defense shined. They only allowed Iowa State to have a hitting percentage of .128 and would ultimately win the set 25-22 after a three point run ending with a kill by freshman outside hitter Monika Simkova. LBSU went into the locker room tied up and looking to win two more.

Coming out of the locker room the 49ers started off with a lot of energy, but it did not translate well on the court. The third set would be tied up at 6-6 but LBSU could not keep up, enabling Iowa State to go on a run. The defense was breaking down and Iowa State took advantage of that with a hitting percentage of .375. LBSU would not be able to make a run, giving the third set to the Hawkeyes 25-16.

The 49ers were struggling offensively and defensively, but played much better in the fourth set. They were be able to tie it up at 6-6, but would find no way to clinch a victory. Iowa finished the final set with a score of 25-21 and took the match.

The 49ers knew there were a lot of small things that prevented them from prevailing the match.

“Our communication when we get down four or five points was a big problem that we had,” Kruidhof said. We let them get on service runs and we weren’t able to execute.”

LBSU has a lot of things to work on including a few new systems that they will get more comfortable with through practice.

“We introduced a new blocking system so which is still coming along but needs a lot of work,” head coach Joy McKienzie-Fuerbringer said.

LBSU takes the road as they hit the Wolverine Invitational in Orem, Utah, facing Montana on Thursday, Kansas on Friday, and the host Utah Valley on Saturday.